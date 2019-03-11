VINELAND-- A fire that tore through a home Friday caused the second story to collapse and left the home destroyed.
Firefighters arrived at 2400 block of South West Boulevard after a neighbor across the street saw flames coming from the home and called 911 at about 8:08 p.m., Chief Luigi Tramontana said.
Firefighters entered the two-story home to search for occupants, but had to leave the building before the second floor collapsed.
No one was in the home when it caught fire and no fire fighters were injured, Tramontana said.
Tramontana said firefighters had to fight the fire in difficult weather conditions with snow and strong winds.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
