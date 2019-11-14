Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A vacant home in the Villas section of the township was destroyed in a fire that broke out Tuesday morning, the Lower Township Police Department said.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. and responding officers found the house "fully engulfed in flames," police said. After determining there was no one inside, officers evacuated neighbors due to propane or natural gas hazards, police said.

All Lower Township fire departments responded, police said. "Additional resources" were provided by Rio Grande, Green Creek, the City of Cape May, Goshen, Cape May County Fire Coordinator's Office, Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office, and the Lower Township Fire Official, police said.

There were no injuries reported. Investigators from the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire, police said.

