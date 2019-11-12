LOWER TOWNSHIP — Fire destroyed a home Tuesday on Bay Drive in the Villas section of the township, police said.
At 11:08 a.m., police, firefighters and EMS were dispatched to the vacant house in the 2700 block, police said.
Neighbors were asked to evacuate due to the quickly spreading fire and the potential for propane or natural gas hazards, police said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
All township fire departments were on the scene, as were firefighters from Rio Grande, Green Creek, Cape May City, Goshen, the Cape May County Fire Coordinators Office, county Fire Marshal's Office and the township fire official, police said.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, police said.
