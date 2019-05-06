A fire hydrant waterline sprung a leak at the intersection of Fire and Doughty Roads Monday afternoon causing water to burst through the pipe and onto the roads at about 1 p.m.
The water was turned off at the hydrant on Fire Road at about 1:45 p.m. The asphalt had cracked around the hydrant and mud swirled, covering most of Fire Road's northbound lane.
Police had that lane closed and continued to direct traffic through the intersection at 2 p.m. while crews from New Jersey American Water worked on fixing the water line, Officer Nick Poletis said.
Two customers are currently without water, but the water company expects the repairs to be finished and water to return to their homes by about 7 p.m., according New Jersey American Water spokeswoman Denise Venuti Free.
