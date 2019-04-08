HAMMONTON— A fire destroyed part of a home on Centennial Drive Saturday morning, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
Police and Hammonton Volunteer fire departments responded to the prime block of Centennial Drive for a house fire called in at 11:32 a.m. Saturday.
The fire was contained to the home without any injuries, the department stated in its post.
The home sustained severe property damage.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
