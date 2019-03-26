Egg Harbor Township-- Bargaintown and Scullville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a home engulfed in flames on Leap Street early Monday morning.
Crews were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. and arrived to find fire spreading from the home's garage to the second floor and attic, according to a post on the Bargaintown company's Facebook page.
A fast team was also called from Somers Point and an additional engine from Cardiff.
The fire was brought under control without any injuries and all units were clear by 4 a.m., according to the post.
Members from both Bargaintown and Scullville’s Auxiliaries assisted with refreshments for firefighters.
Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad provided rehab for firefighters while Egg Harbor Township Police assisted with road closures and keeping the fire scene clear.
