VINELAND-- Officials are still investigating a fire that spread through the garage and part of a home early Monday morning, leaving two residents displaced.
Firefighters were dispatched to a single-family home on the 1700 block of West Oak Road at 5:07 a.m., according to Chief Luigi Tramontana.
They arrived to find heavy fire in the two car garage that Tramontana said spread to cars in the driveway and to parts of the home, causing severe smoke damage.
The fire was under control at around 6 a.m. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. The two residents of the home will be seeking housing form the Red Cross, Tramontana said.
