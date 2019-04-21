Crews were extinguishing a large fire that tore through a Sea Isle City house on Sunday morning.
The Sea Isle City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on the 200 block of 75th Street at 5:05 a.m. near the bay, said city spokeswoman Katherine Custer. Heavy smoke was billowing from the rear of a duplex.
Fire On 75th Street & Bay, Sea Isle City NJ. @cbsphilly @6abc @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/MaiCjXdYC1— Joe Starbux (@JoeStarbux) April 21, 2019
No one inside of the house was injured, she said, but a "good amount of damage" occurred. Custer said a Sea Isle City firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to Cape Regional Hospital.
She said residents in adjacent homes were evacuated and by 6 a.m., it was under control. Four residential units were "a total loss," she said.
"The fire is under control now and the fire department is wetting it down," Custer said. "They're pouring water on it."
The cause of the fire is unknown, Custer said. The Cape May County Prosecutors Office and Cape May County Fire Marshall are investigating, she said.
