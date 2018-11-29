Fire crews work quickly to protect other homes on the beach block pic.twitter.com/ojP7MJsxi8— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 29, 2018
Three people are reported injured after a large fire broke out late Thursday morning at Landis Avenue and 54th Street in Sea Isle City, Police Chief Thomas McQuillen confirmed. McQuillen said that 2 were transported to an area hospital.
With smoke alarms screeching, the fire has spread over the roof of the house on the corner of Landis and 54th. More firefighters responding pic.twitter.com/A7X1EOU5p6— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 29, 2018
Smoke from the fire could be seen in parts of Ocean City and as far north as Longport. Large black clouds could bee seen from the Garden State Parkway approaching the city.
House on the corner of 54th and Landis still showing flames from roof. #acpress pic.twitter.com/2SIuXejVRE— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 29, 2018
The fire spread across three side-by-side duplexes that each contained six units, causing severe damage.
Still active scene down in Sea Isle with house fire scorching at least three duplex homes on 54th and Landis Ave pic.twitter.com/KLv5HX0Zdc— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 29, 2018
Neighbors say the center home at 29 54th Street, which has been destroyed by the fire, was home to full-time residents. Responders continue to treat the fire as an active scene and work to prevent the spread of flames.
The Sea Isle City police department is leading the investigation into the fire alongside the Cape May County prosecutors office. McQuillen said that fire suppression is the main priority.
Jack Darby, who lives across the street on the other side of Landis Avenue, said he spotted the fire and said that flames were "spitting out." He said he is still worried about his house due to the wind and the fire traveling.
Diana Boyle, 70, said neighbors called her asking if she heard the loud explosion-like sound Thursday morning.
“I didn’t hear anything but I saw the fire at the house. I couldn’t believe the flames and black smoke”
Boyle watched from her home on the 100 block of 54th street as multiple fire crews from Sea Isle City, Ocean City, Avalon, Oceanview and Strathmere fought flames the next block up, which were spreading to the immediate neighboring side by side duplexes.
“I’ve never seen something like this before” she said.
Fire crews work quickly to protect other homes on the beach block pic.twitter.com/ojP7MJsxi8— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 29, 2018
Seaville Fire Department and area EMS responded to the scene, as well.
SIC, OCNJ, Seaville fire departments all on scene pic.twitter.com/LxCVxOiPeb— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 29, 2018
Ocean City Fire Department Deputy Charles Bowman confirmed that the department sent one engine and one quint with a total of seven firefighters to the scene to provide mutual aid. Bowman said Ocean city was called in for a second-alarm fire.
The Avalon Fire Department sent one fire truck its Rapid Intervention Team, which assists firefighters in need of help or rescue, to the scene at approximately 1 p.m., Avalon Fire Department Business Administrator Scott Wahl confirmed.
Fire crews have the area blocked off around Landis avenue and 53rd Street. They are currently getting water onto the fire. Fire crews are also stationed down 54th Street.
Fire crews from Sea Isle, OCNJ work quickly to extinguish multilevel house fire and protect neighboring homes #acpress pic.twitter.com/vbaM0V45ue— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) November 29, 2018
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio deferred all comment at this time to the Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back here for details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.