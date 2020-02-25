PLEASANTVILLE — Firefighters are fighting a fire at a home on the corner of Church Street and Doughty Road.
Fire trucks from Pleasantville and Atlantic City were on scene after 2 p.m. and firefighters could be seen heading into the home with axes and other equipment.
Hoses were run into the home and a ladder was perched on the roof overhanging the porch.
Police officers on scene referred a request for information to the Pleasantville Police Department.
Police stopped traffic on Doughty Road south of the Popeyes Chicken and on Church Street on the elbow between Doughty Road and New Road near CityWide Service Center.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
