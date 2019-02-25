ATLANTIC CITY-- Firefighters and EMTs climbed about 15 feet down into a sewage filtration tank to rescue an injured worker Saturday at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority on Absecon Boulevard.
Under the command of Acting Battalion Chief Kevin Munn firefighters Daniel Lopez and Brian Berthold climbed down a ground ladder into the confined shaft to locate the patient, according to John Varallo, president of Local 198 International Association of Fire Fighters.
They then used a skippy board to safely secure the injured worker and hauled him back to the surface using a four-to-one rope rescue system. He was treated at the scene and then transported to the local medical center.
According to Varallo, its unclear at this time if the worker fell down the shaft or if he was in the tank already and a grate fell on him from above.
A spokesperson for the ACUA said they are thankful to the first responders for their assistance and reported that the employee has been released from the hospital.
In a Facebook post, the department stated that its thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family as they wish him a speedy recovery.
