The two former Margate firefighters implicated in an 18-person oxycodone distribution ring in South Jersey have waived their Grand Jury appearances and have applied for pre-trial intervention.
Theodore Gogol, 38, of Margate, and Ashton Funk, 36, of Northfield were charged by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General in 2017 along with 16 others in a case investigators called Operation Oxy Highway.
Peter Aseltine, spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said that Gogol and Funk both agreed to be charged by accusation with a single count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. He also confirmed their application for pre-trial intervention.
Neither Gogol's attorney, Melissa Rosenblum-Pisetzner, nor Funk's attorney Matthew Portella were immediately available for comment.
According to the charges, Dr. Craig Gialanella, 54, of North Caldwell, an internist who practices in Belleville, Essex County, supplied and illegally prescribed drugs to the Atlantic County drug ring members, who would then sell the drugs.
The ring leaders were Mary Connolly, 55; Douglas Patterson, 54, Connolly’s ex-husband; and Connolly’s daughter Lauren Connolly, 29, all of Egg Harbor Township. They and Mary Connolly’s son, Robert Connolly, 32, of Galloway Township, were charged with second- or third-degree distribution of narcotics or conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
Gialanella is charged with second-degree distribution of narcotics by complaint-warrant.
Mary Connolly’s other son, Michael Connolly Jr., 34, of Galloway, was charged with third-degree obtaining narcotics by fraud. He is the only co-defendant who has taken a plea agreement, with sentencing scheduled for Jan. 31.
Gogol was scheduled to appear on Monday before Judge Rodney Cunningham, but a spokesman from the Atlantic County Courthouse, criminal division, said that the appearance was postponed until Jan. 7. Funk’s next appearance is Jan. 31.
The other defendants are:
Danielle Grainger, 34, of Linwood (roddy)
William Warren, 52, of Egg Harbor Township
Francis Clemson, 54, of Ocean View (roddy)
Beatriz Oquendo, 35, of Pleasantville
Amanda Blomdahl, 38, of Somers Point (putterman)
Kevin Reid, 48, of Ventnor (aquilar – pd) (Bjorklund) – 3 diff cases
David Blocker, 50, of Galloway Township
Joseph Green, 40, of Atlantic City (boney jr.)
Christopher Perez, 35, of Mays Landing
John Hager, 40, of Deptford
All are out of jail on summonses.
