BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a blaze Thursday afternoon at a home in the Collings Lake section of the township.
About 1:54 p.m., firefighters from the Collings Lake Fire Department responded to a home in the 100 block of Cedar Lake Drive for a house fire, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. They confirmed a working fire on the second story of the home.
Crews stretched an attack line to the second floor and “quickly knocked down the room and contents fire there,” according to the post.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes and the scene was cleared about 3:20 p.m., according to the post.
The department thanked mutual aid companies who assisted, but did not list them in the post.
