ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters contained a blaze Friday that started in the kitchen on the second floor of a wood-frame, three-story apartment building on Arctic Avenue, fire Chief Scott Evans said.
No residents or firefighters were hurt during the 16 minutes it took to get the fire under control, Evans said.
The call came in at 3:35 p.m. for the fire at the end of a row of houses, Evans said. Twenty-six firefighters spread out over five companies responded to Arctic Avenue between Texas and Florida avenues, he said.
There was no one on the second floor by the time firefighters arrived, but people had to be evacuated from the third floor, Evans said. Police assisted with the search of the apartments in the adjacent buildings.
The Red Cross will assist second-floor residents with relocation, Evans said. As of early Friday evening, it was still being evaluated whether the occupants on the first and third floors could spend the night in their residences, he said.
There was heavy damage to the apartment where the fire started on the second floor. The first- and third-floor apartments received minimal water and smoke damage, Evans said.
The chief said the blaze started as a grease fire due to cooking on a stove.
In the case of a grease fire, the key is to smother the fire quickly with the lid of a pot or anything else that will cut off the fire's oxygen. A fire extinguisher will work if one is handy, Evans said.
Arctic Avenue between Texas and Florida avenues was closed to traffic for about an hour, Evans said.
