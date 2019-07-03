GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Firefighters from multiple Atlantic County fire departments battled and contained a blaze late Wednesday afternoon that apparently started when lighting hit the roof of a home on S. Odessa Avenue.
The residents of the house were able to evacuate themselves and their five pets before the fighters arrived, said Germania Fire Chief David Simpkins.
Due to the heavy humidity and the heat of the fire, one firefighter was treated for overheating by the emergency medical service personnel on the scene, but he returned to service, Pomona Chief Eric Winkler said.
"These guys made a tremendous save. There are no hydrants out here. They are running all the water off of the trucks and a tanker. The guys did a great job," Winkler said. "This house is rebuildable, savable."
The call came into the fire department at 5:55 p.m., and it is estimated that the Germania Fire Co, was the first on the scene in 6 minutes, Winkler said.
When Winkler came to the house, he could see heavy smoke coming out of the third floor, and flames showing through the roof. It is assumed that the house was hit by lightning, but that fact was still under investigation was of Wednesday evening, Winkler said.
Firefighters initially sought to control the fire through an interior attack through the garage within the single-family, wood-frame, three-story home, Winkler said.
Firefighters had to deal with 90 percent humidity and temperatures outdoors that were still in the 70s while fighting a fire that was anywhere between 300 and 400 degrees with the house, Winkler said.
The fire was under control by 6:49 p.m. There is extensive fire damage to the third floor with a hole in the roof, and smoke and water damage to the second and first floors, Winkler said. The house was uninhabitable Wednesday night, he said.
There were as many as 45 different Atlantic County firefighters and EMS personnel on the scene, Winkler said.
Besides the Germania and Pomona fire companies, the township police, ambulance squad and emergency management personnel were on the scene along with the Bayview, South Egg Harbor, Oceanville Volunteer and Port Republic fire companies.
Egg Harbor City and Absecon assisted with coverage, Winkler said.
