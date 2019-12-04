NORTHFIELD — Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to Atlantic City Country Club for a strike of a gas main, according to a post on the department's Facebook page just before noon.
Employees with the country club, or contractors, were installing a fence when they struck a two-inch service line, said Marissa Travaline, Vice President of Communications at South Jersey Gas.
The break was reported by the country club's facilities manager, Travaline said.
Just after 1 p.m., South Jersey Gas trucks were still parked outside the club and workers operated earthmovers near the front parking lot.
"The area has been made safe and we expect service will be restored very soon," Travaline said around 2:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
