PLEASANTVILLE— Firefighters responded to a house fire on South Main Street at the intersection of Floral Avenue.
Batallion Chief Scott Trythall said the fire department received multiple calls around 6:30 a.m. of a fire at the multi-family home on the 1300 block of South Main.
The fire was in the attic and second floor of the home with heavy smoke showing when crews arrived, according to Tryhall.
The fire was under control by 7 a.m.
Ten occupants were evacuated from the two-story home and were being treated by NJ EMS.
Trythall said the home has moderate damage and is uninhabitable. The multi-family house was split into several rooms and apartments.
The Red Cross has been called to assist the residents.
Main Street was closed for about an hour by Pleasantville Police. As of 8 a.m., southbound traffic on was still being detoured.
Fire companies from West Atlantic City, Absecon, Northfield, Ventnor, Farmington and the Atlantic City International Airport assisted in the response.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
