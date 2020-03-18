First case of COVID-19 in Atlantic County confirmed

A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case in Atlantic County, according to Atlantic County health officials.

The patient is currently being treated at home while health officials conduct further investigations. Direct contacts will be notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as directed by guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

“While this is unfortunate news, it is not unexpected,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “All 50 states now have COVID-19 cases and the numbers will increase as more testing occurs.”

“But there is no reason to panic. Health officials continue to emphasize that 80% of cases will be mild or moderate with full recoveries expected. The deeper concern is for those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems,” he added. “We must all remain vigilant and cooperate with the directives issued by our federal, state and local health officials to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

The announcement comes less than 24-hours after two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland tested positive for the virus.

Both patients went to the emergency department of Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, Inspira said in a news release. The first patient was symptomatic for COVID-19 and identified as high-risk. This patient was admitted to the hospital.

The second patient was not symptomatic and not considered high-risk, Inspira said. This patient was sent home to self-quarantine, consistent with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.