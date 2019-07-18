Staying cool, staying hydrated and staying out of the sun for long periods of time will be key over the weekend as the core of this six-day heat wave continues on.
In the what I’ll call stage one of our heat wave, we were drawing in southwesterly air.
This tapped into the hwot and humid Gulf of Mexico, which brought mainland highs into the 90s and a heat index into the 100s.
Now, our mid-level ridge, formerly positioned south of Bermuda, will extend into the southeastern United States.
Since high pressure spins clockwise, that puts us in a westerly flow.
With the high dew points already in place, this taps into the blowtorch mid-level temperatures in the Rockies, which arrives this weekend.
We will start off in the mid- to upper 70s Friday morning, with a good amount of sunshine. The mostly-sunny sky will continue throughout the day.
High temperatures will reach the mid-90s on the mainland, with upper 80s at the shore. Factor in an “oppressive” dew point in the mid-70s and you have a heat index between 100-105. An excessive heat watch will likely turn into a warning by the afternoon.
The high amount of water vapor in the air will not allow the air to cool off fast. We’ll be in the 90s until around sunset, then fall through the 80s. If you have a pool, it’ll be a great night swim. I still believe most places will stay at or above 80 come Saturday morning, something we see on occasion (but saw plenty of last year). If we do, we have the record for Saturday’s record maximum low temperature.
As advertised, Saturday will be the hottest and most sweltering day of this year. It’s fitting, as this is the warmest stretch of the year, on average. Yes, I still have a record high of 101, but note that some of you may be 1-2 degrees cooler (or vice versa). The shore, on the west-southwest wind, will roast too.
It’s very important to spend as little time outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., even on the sand. The heat index will peak in the low 110s, which happens about once every other year. The storms should stay to our west, killing any notion of a cooldown.
Saturday night will be very balmy. You’ll want to stay hydrated, even on an evening run. Ice cream will melt quickly. Temperatures will stay in the 90s into the evening and then bottom out in the low 80s come Sunday morning, likely another record.
The ridge breaks down just a hair on Sunday. Temperatures will respond with a small drop down of their own. We’ll barely notice. Temperatures will rise to 90 by late morning. It’ll feel like the upper 100s during the afternoon. The shore will stay in the 90s as well with an off-shore breeze. The ocean will feel beautiful.
Finally, please welcome Alexa back to the weather column! She’ll update you on the heat warnings, and the cool down to come.
Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups will be likely on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The intense sun and stagnant air will develop ozone and smog.
This will complete the "Triple H" of hazy, hot and humid.
Watch where you walk your pets during a heat wave
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? Well, if it's too hot for bare feet, it's too hot for bare paws, too.
Using just a temperature gun and the grounds at The Press building in Pleasantville, the surface temperature of the blacktop, sidewalk and grass was measured.
The blacktop recorded a temperature of over 140 degrees during the afternoon. That is enough to burn both your feet, as well as your pooch's paws. The sidewalk saw a drop of nearly 20 degrees! Lastly, the grass is where the coolest conditions were. The thermometer did not even crack 100 degrees.
The reason for the swing in temperature has to do with something called albedo. Albedo is the reflective of a surface with respect to incoming radiation. Darker objects, like a driveway or many parking lots, absorb more radiation. Therefore, that heat stays within the surface, turning hotter.
Meanwhile, lightly-colored surfaces, such as a sidewalk, do a better job of reflecting radiation from the hot sun. This is not due to albedo but due to another factor called heat capacity The grass, which was the coolest of the three, holds water in the soil. This water makes its ability to heat or cool down much slower than the other objects.
