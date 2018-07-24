ATLANTIC CITY — The first planning meeting for the Ducktown revitalization effort will kick off Wednesday.

Officials announced last week a goal to revitalize the Ducktown section of the city, the area between Missouri and Texas avenues in the middle of the city’s 48 blocks, using resident and community input to come up with a plan.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dante Hall, 14 N. Mississippi Ave.

An $85,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Regional Foundation was presented to the Ocean Community Economic Action Now Inc. on July 16 to support the neighborhood-driven plan.

The goal is to work with community groups, survey residents and hold public meetings to gather input.

While there’s no plan set in stone, the grant is a start to find out what the community needs and could lead to other funding opportunities, officials said.

Jim Rutala, the city’s grant writer from Rutala Associates LLC, said he would host the “kickoff event” Wednesday.

Signs have been posted throughout the neighborhood in three languages, English, Spanish and Bengali.

Businesses also have been contacted about the nature of the program, he said.

This is to be the first of a few public meetings to get input to create a 10-year strategy.

The planning effort is driven by the Ducktown Neighborhood Association.

