SOMERS POINT — A group raising money for a new scholarship in honor of slain veterans advocate April Kauffman is holding its first fundraiser Saturday.
The beef and beer will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at American Legion Post 352 on Pennsylvania and First avenues, in Somers Point.
The April Christine Memorial Scholarship was created by Atlantic County Crime Stoppers in coordination with Kauffman’s daughter, Kimberly Pack.
“I am so excited to be able to honor future heroes by giving back to family members of both law enforcement and military,” Pack said in a statement. “This is such a great way to remember Mom and help the communities that have helped her."
She said the scholarship allows her to start to turn the tragedy of her mother's death "into something great that I can be proud of. I am so lucky to be surrounded by great people to help make this come to fruition.”
Recipients, selected annually, must be residents of Atlantic County and the child of an active or retired law enforcement or military member planning to major in criminal justice.
The scholarship honors Kauffman, a veterans advocate who was found shot to death in May 2012 in her Linwood home. Her husband, James Kauffman, eventually was charged in her death as part of a drug ring run through his Egg Harbor Township medical practice. He died by suicide while in jail, so never faced trial.
Frank X. Balles, the former Atlantic County sheriff and chairman of the scholarship committee, said the scholarship was created to refocus Kauffman’s legacy from her death to her advocacy work.
“The scholarship is a perfect way to honor April and what she lived for,” Balles said. “Unfortunately, the conversation has shifted to focus on what happened to her, often overshadowing all of the amazing things she accomplished and believed in.”
The last name of Kauffman was dropped from the scholarship name in order to separate her memory from that of her alleged killer, Coyle said.
Tickets are $25 per adult and $10 for children under 12, and are available at the door.
