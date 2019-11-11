Rain Snow
Get out the snow brushes, South Jersey, you may need them Tuesday.

A cold front will bring rain between 7 and 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Behind it, a potent shot of arctic air. The transition from rain to at least some snow will happen around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

While it may not be 100% snow, at least of mix of rain and wet snow will be likely for a few hours during the afternoon. The brief wintry wonderland will end between 3 and 5 p.m.

About 0.10 to 0.25 inches of rain will be likely. Snowfall totals between spotty coatings and 0.5 inches will be likely on grassy surfaces, sidewalks and car tops. Roads will not likely accumulate.

As long as Atlantic City International Airport reports accumulating snow, it will go into the record books for the fourth earliest snow in southeastern New Jersey history. 

This is a developing story. Follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for the latest on this first snow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

