By the time we get to Saturday, the mainland will be part of a summer ritual, three days of 90 degree heat or higher, aka a heat wave, something last seen from Sept. 2 to 6, 2018.
Thursday morning will not start off like a heat wave is coming to the area. Temperatures will sit in the upper 60s, with just a touch of humidity, fairly similar to how we started off Wednesday.
Morning sunshine will mix with a few fair-weather clouds. Afternoon highs will top out around 90 degrees west of the Garden State Parkway. To the east, expect sea breeze relief in the form of low to mid-80 degree temperatures. The Delaware Bay towns will be around there, too. If you have the day free, the beach will be the place to be.
Thursday night will be mainly clear and pretty comfortable. Temperatures slide through the 80s and 70s during the evening. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s come Friday morning.
Friday, we’ll pretty much do it all over again. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. I would imagine the traffic will build up early coming to the shore, given how great of a day it’ll be. Afternoon highs will be around 80, but the 90-degree mark will again be present from Egg Harbor Township to Folsom to Bridgeton.
Friday night will be a winner. It’ll be warm enough to keep what you had on during the day for the evening. Temperatures again will drop through the 80s and 70s under a mainly clear sky. Saturday’s sunrise will be just around 70.
The dew points will bump up a little bit during the weekend.
A cold front will approach from the west, and moisture typically pools up in front of it. This will be the hazy, hot and humid kind of day. Afternoon highs reach the low-90s on the mainland, and, with the humidity, it’ll feel like the upper 90s. The shore will still stay cooler in the mid-80s, but you’ll need extra water heading to the beach, especially if you or someone you know is going to the Warped Tour.
The cold front will pass Saturday night into Sunday. While not a washout, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be around overnight. It’ll be sticky out regardless, with morning lows in the low 70s. Sunday’s weather depends on the timing of the front.
What I can tell you is that it will not be a washout and any storms will be hit or miss. Overall, I’d keep your outdoor plans for now. Highs will be 80-85.
