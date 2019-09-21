Question: Recently, while cleaning out my late brother’s home, I came upon a container filled with Matchbox cars he collected when he was young. There is one interesting car I would like to know about. It is a white sedan with “137” painted on its side. “No. 15 Volkswagen Lesney 1500 Saloon” is printed on its box. Both car and box are in very good condition. Information about the car’s maker, age and if it presently is a collectible will be appreciated. — H.Y., Atlantic City
Answer: Your 1968 Beetle Matchbox No. 1500 Saloon White 137 toy car is one of the very popular die-cast matchbox miniature toys made by Lesney, an English industrial die-casting company founded by brothers Leslie and Rodney Smith in 1947.
From 1947 to 1953, Lesley and Rodney Smith produced die-cast miniature toys that were sold in London shops. Eventually, they hired tool and die-maker Jack O’Dell to help with a growing demand for the toys.
O’Dell recently had designed a unique toy for his small daughter whose school allowed its students to bring to the school only toys that fit into a matchbox. Soon, O’Dell solved the problem by designing a series of the first matchbox toys, each sold in a replica matchbox.
The firm’s first small die-cast moving car, introduced in 1953, soon became a mass-marketed worldwide success.
During the mid-1960s, Matchbox was the largest brand of die-cast toy vehicles sold world wide as a multiple series. Eventually, Matchbox sales increased to millions of toys a year in the United States and were touted as modern playthings that taught through play.
In 1982, Lesney became a division of Universal Holdings Universal Toys and later was owned by Mattel. This year, Matchbox cars have been considered for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame.
Recently, a Matchbox car with box like yours sold for $45 and one in an unopened box fetched $65.
Question: Among some old pattern glass pieces I inherited is a 12-inch-high ruby color decanter with a clear glass stopper. Although I cannot find a mark, it is described on a property distribution list as an “L.G. Wright 44-18 Moon and Star Glass Decanter.” Moon and Star seems to be a popular old glass pattern, but I have not been able to find information about my decanter’s age, maker or possible worth. I hope you can provide that. — M.M., Englewood
Answer: Named “Palace” when it was first issued in 1888 by Adams & Company, a Pittsburgh pattern glass manufacturer, the Moon and Star motif originally was used to decorate table items that included spoon holders and sugar bowls as well as water and cream pitchers.
The Moon and Star design, consisting of two rows of connected circles, each circle containing a star, was immediately popular. Ruby stained pieces were decorated by the Oriental Glass Company, located in Pittsburgh.
When Adams became a member of the United States Glass combine in 1891, production of the pattern continued, using the Moon and Star title. Throughout the years, Moon and Star has been heavily reproduced especially by the L.E. Smith Glass Company of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, and the L.G.Wright Company located in West Virginia.
Beginning in the 1930s, the L.G.Wright Glass Company issued clear copies of late 19th-century Moon and Star pattern items, all heavier and thicker than originals and covered with a sheen. Colored items soon followed and eventually the Fenton Art Glass Company of Williamstown, West Virginia, began making large quantities of Moon and Star pieces for Wright.
Folks who collect old, original late 1800s Moon and Star articles search for crisply pressed examples without color or a yellowish cast. Heavy weight and shape discrepancies are clues that a piece probably is a reproduction.
A 12-inch-high L.G. Wright Moon and Star ruby decanter with clear stopper in excellent condition brought $50 this year.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
