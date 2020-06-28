Sweat, work in the heat

Joe March, of Orbit Freight Line of West Deptford, quenches his thirst after adding gas to the Sunoco station in Egg Harbor Township when temperatures hit the mid-90s on Monday, July 2.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/

The first heat wave of 2020 arrived Sunday in South Jersey. And, in a twist of meteorological coincidence, started on the same day as last year's first heat wave. 

At 12:54 p.m., Atlantic City International Airport reported a 90-degree reading, marking three days in a row with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees, a heat wave in New Jersey. Friday's high temperature reached 90 degrees, while it was 91 Saturday. Sunday's high was not known at the time of writing. However, it will be at least 92 degrees. 

On average, the first heat wave of the year starts June 28 at the airport, putting the June 26, 2020 start date right near the average. In 2019, the first heat wave of the year also started June 26, though lasted for five days. 

Heat waves come in different shapes and sizes and this one was one of the more "comfortable" ones. Highs just made the minimum required temperatures, and dew points were not sticky, sitting at or above 70 degrees.

Millville Municipal Airport and Cape May County airport, the other two notable reporting airports in the region, did not see a heat wave, either. Neither did Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City.

The heat wave will likely end Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. There will be about a 25% chance of reaching 90 at the airport. 

