DENNIS TOWNSHIP — First responders rescued one person trapped inside a car following a Friday morning crash, authorities said.
At around 9 a.m., members of the Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company were called to Woodbine Ocean View Road for a crash between a Honda sedan and a commercial vehicle.
Emergency crews from Ocean View, along with assistance from the Dennis Fire Company worked for several minutes to free the trapped person from inside the car using extrication tools.
The injured person, who was not identified by authorities, was airlifted to the trauma center at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus.
Authorities said no other injuries were reported. The accident is currently being investigated by New Jersey State Police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.