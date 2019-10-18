Damage to sensitive vegetation will be likely Saturday morning for much of the mainland as the first widespread frost of the year occurs.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a frost advisory for mainland Ocean County, mainland Atlantic County as well as all of Cumberland and Burlington counties. The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday.
"The last autumn Frost Advisory for Ocean and Cumberland (counties) was on October 19, 2018. The last autumn Frost Advisory for Burlington, Atlantic and Cape May (counties) was on October 25, 2018," said Dean Iovino, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Protect tender crops and potted plants before this time. South Jersey will be in an ideal spot for radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes quickly into outer space. To have this type of cooling, a clear night is needed as cloud cover reflects heat back down to the surface. In addition, a calm wind is needed, as even a little wind mixes around the temperatures in the atmosphere, which range with height. In the Pine Barrens, the sandy soil only accelerates this process.
"There will likely be several days this cold season where the state's coldest temperature will be at a Pinelands station..." said Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist.
Low temperatures on the mainland will range from the mid-30s in the Pine Barrens to around 40 degrees on the Garden State Parkway corridor. Even though temperatures will likely remain above freezing, weather stations are typically 6.5 feet high. Since cold air sinks, temperatures at the surface can be below freezing even with weather stations reporting temperatures around 40.
