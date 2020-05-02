Question: Among some old toys I purchased many years ago for my grandchildren’s visits to our home are a number of Fisher-Price “Great Adventures” Giant Size games.
While downsizing recently, I realized that one game, “Castle Rare,” was left behind, and since then I found that no one in the family wants it.
The game has a number of pieces (none missing) that include knights, a dragon, cannonballs, a cannonball shooter and a removable drawbridge. If you think the game might be collectible, I will appreciate any information about it you can provide. — G.P., Dennisville
Answer: Founded by Herman Guy Fisher (1898-1975), who was born in Unionville, Pennsylvania, and a Pennsylvania State College (now Pennsylvania State University) commerce and marketing graduate, and Irving R R. Price (1884-1976), an entrepreneur who worked for Woolworth & Co. from 1905 until 1922, Fisher-Price Toys Inc. was established in East Aurora, New York in 1930, shortly after the men met.
With the help of several financial backers, Fisher-Price began making children’s wooden pull-toys with laminated lithograph decoration. The playthings gradually were accepted by parents as favorites because of their strong construction, mechanical action ability, bright colors and price value.
Popularity of Fisher-Price toys enabled the company to build 700 stores as well as survive the Great Depression and eventual war years that followed. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, plastics eventually replaced wood as the perfect, durable material selected by Fisher-Price designers for a new wave of “must-have” playthings.
Throughout the years, millions of children have enjoyed Fisher-Price toys, and during several recent decades many adults re-visited long-ago childhoods as they collected old favorites. Each Fisher-Price collectible toy was judged and valued by its desirability, rarity and condition. Items with shining, smooth, clean surfaces and bright paint drew many top dollars.
A subsidiary of Quaker Oats from 1969 to 1991, Fisher-Price was bought by Mattel in 1993.
This year, several Fisher-Price Great Adventures line #7110 play sets in perfect condition with original moving drawbridge, tower and dungeon as well as all figures sold for $120 to $150.
Question: I own old-fashioned shaving mugs, all in excellent condition, that originally belonged to my late husband’s grandfather, who collected them years ago. Although most are china mugs decorated with fraternal organizations’ emblems, one has a hand-painted picture that shows an old-fashioned gentleman behind a store counter offering a bolt of fabric to a woman customer. “H.R. Howard Dry Goods” is printed in fancy letters at the base of the mug. A friend recently mentioned that the mug might be a special one for which many collectors once paid premium prices, and I would like to know as much as possible about it. — C.H., Woodbine
Answer: You are the fortunate owner of some very collectible old barbershop tonsorial equipment known as an occupational shaving mug. Originally created to hold a cup filled with hot water, shaving soap and a shaving brush, personalized mugs often were kept at Victorian barber shops for specific clients who stored them there between haircut and shave appointments.
Unique throughout the Victorian era, from 1880 until 1920, occupational shaving mugs decorated with hand-painted images concerning a client’s name as well as art related to his profession, occupation or fraternal organization, were purchased and stored at his barber’s shop when not in use.
Many barbershop occupational shaving mugs were made by large potteries in France, Germany and England. Limoge pieces with gilt decoration, considered unique, boomed through the Victorian Era.
During the early 1900s, shaving mugs fell out of fashion. However, when interest in early occupational mugs reappeared from the 1950s to the 1970s, collectors began searching and buying.
Although today’s market is not as strong, an occupational mug like yours recently sold for $95.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.