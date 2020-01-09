EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — New Jersey Right to Life PAC has endorsed GOP candidate Brian T. Fitzherbert, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s Second Congressional District, his campaign said Thursday.
Fitzherbert announced the endorsement a day after Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, whom he is challenging, signed a petition to force a House vote on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act.
Van Drew said he remains pro-choice, but has never supported late-term abortion and that is why he signed the petition.
“We are proud to endorse Brian T. Fitzherbert for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District,” said Marie Tasy, Executive Director of NJRTL PAC, in a press release from Fitzherbert. “He is the only congressional candidate in South Jersey who we feel will fight for babies in the womb and their mothers. Brian is the clear Conservative in this race. We look forward to having an advocate in that seat again.”
Fitzherbert said he was grateful for the NJRTL PAC's endorsement in his challenge to Van Drew, who switched parties from Democratic to Republican last month after voting against impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“I’m a true Conservative and unmistakably pro-life and will never waver from my values. I was raised in a Christian household and believe as I’ve said countless times in public, that a heartbeat begins a life just as it ends one," Fitzherbert said. "I will fight to defund Planned Parenthood and any other organization that promotes abortion."
Fitzherbert said he will attend the NJ Rally for Life at 11 a.m. on Jan. 22 in Trenton at the State House Annex.
New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem Counties, as well as parts of Gloucester, Ocean, Burlington, and Camden Counties.
