ATLANTIC CITY — Five people were arrested after an officer saw a man point a handgun at a woman in the resort Sunday night, police said.
At 7:59 p.m., an officer saw a group of men and women moving between a vehicle and a room at the Martinique Motel on the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, police said. The officer saw Rumiejah Norwood point a handgun at one of the women in the group and the two then rushed into the motel room, police said. Officers went to the room and two people from the group were detained and a perimeter was set up around the room, at which point the occupants were ordered outside, police said. The occupants exited and were detained, police said.
Norwood was arrested alongside Anthony Archetto — who was found in possession of two tablets of ecstasy, according to police — Simone Gantz, Monica Hopewell and Nimira Thomas. All five had active warrants for their arrests, police said. Four other people at the scene — Ellis Nah'Jajuan Nadir, Barry Farmer, Thomas Benjamin and Jeffery Robinson — also face charges but were released at the scene.
Police said officers also found marijuana and paraphernalia used for drug distribution inside the motel room.
