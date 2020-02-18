SOMERS POINT - Five people were arrested Monday in the city, following an investigation of a marijuana grow operation, said Chief Robert Somers.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Fourth Street, Somers said. Police seized were more than 30 marijuana plants, tents, lighting, chemicals and exhaust systems utilized for the growing of marijuana, Somers said.
The five people arrested, Somers said.
The three city residents - Jonathon Millner, 42, Richard Heiler Jr., 34 and Lindsey Smith, 24 - were each charged with: manufacturing, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, also known as CDS; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana over 50 grams, Somers said.
Zarchary Roberts, 25, of Marmora, and Michael Jones Jr., 25, of Egg Harbor Township, were each charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia, Somers said.
All were charged and released on summonses pending court, Somers said.
