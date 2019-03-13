The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in four locations in South Jersey on Tuesday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent.
Three of the burns will take place in Cumberland County. Burns will take place in Lawrence Township at the Buckshutem Wildlife Management Area,in Vineland at the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area and in Maurice River at the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area.
The key ingredients for wildfires are gusty winds, low humidity and the dry grass, leaves an…
One burn will take place in Atlantic County. That will be in Mullica Township at Pleasant Mills Road.
One burn will also take place in southern Ocean County. That will be in Little Egg Harbor, on Nuggentown Road - Mill Branch.
In New Jersey, 99 percent of the 1,400 wildfires we see each year, on average are human indu…
Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.
Wednesday will see the relative humidity again drop to the 30 to 50 percent range. Winds will be from the south-southwest under 10 mph. Ten hour fuel values will be 7 to 8 percent for the day. This makes for better than average wildfire conditions.
