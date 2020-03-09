Coronavirus

Five more people have tested "presumed positive" for the COVID-19 coronavirus since Sunday afternoon, state health commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Four were tested by the state lab and one was tested by LabCorp.

There are 24 patients under investigation by the state with results pending, Persichilli said. 

"We do not know what is pending in commercial labs," she said.

All new presumed positive cases are in North Jersey, including an 18-year-old from Clifton, Passaic County, a 48-year-old from Berkeley Heights, Union County, and an 83-year-old from Hazlet, Monmouth County.

The Berkeley Heights patient contracted the virus from friends from Milan, Italy, who were symptomatic but tested negative.

The 27-year-old was exposed at a conference in Boston, where 170 attendees have tested presumed positive, Persichilli said. 

So far, only two patients are under investigation in Cumberland County; no cases have been discovered in Atlantic or Cape May counties.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement Monday that residents should remain vigilant and prepare like they’re getting ready for a severe weather emergency.

“In anticipation of a severe weather event, we would ask residents to prepare by gathering items for a disaster supply kit that would include food, water, medications, baby and pet supplies, etc. We would also recommend they have a plan for their families should they need to shelter-in-place,” Levinson said. “In the case of COVID-19, we are recommending many of the same preparedness actions should they become ill and need to stay home to self-monitor.”

State health officials report that the risk to the general population remains low, with the majority made up of mild cases and only 16% considered severe, Levinson said. Those with a greatest risk for complication from infection appear to be older adults with existing heart or lung disease, diabetes or compromised immune system.

“Residents are understandably concerned, but they need not be alarmed,” he said. “We are in regular communication with state and federal health officials, our municipalities, hospitals and healthcare providers, first responders and schools to both provide and receive information and updates.”

Stockton University is monitoring COVID-19 cases throughout the state, but have not made a decision about classes, according to spokeswoman Diane D'Amico.

But a spring break trip to Italy and a day trip to New York City were suspended, D'Amico said. The university's Spring Break starts March 16. 

Download PDF Worldwide coronavirus

Princeton University announced Monday that it will be switching to virtual instruction starting March 23.

The university will also be limiting the number and size of campus gatherings, part of new policies aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 before it’s seen on campus, according to the university’s Twitter account.

“These and other measures will cause significant disruption and inconvenience, but we strongly believe that actions taken now will help decrease risk, and that the potential consequences of not acting could far outweigh these short-term disruptions,” according to the post, which encourages students to stay home after spring break.

The policies are in place through April 5, when officials will reassess. 

After announcing an increase in the total number of “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, state officials plan to hold a briefing Monday afternoon to update the public.

A briefing from Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will include Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, state Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Oliver said Sunday that there are six total cases in the state, but officials are waiting on testing from the Centers for Disease Control to confirm. There are currently 27 patients under investigation across the state, including two in Cumberland County.

The latest to test positive include two healthcare workers, a 70-year-old Teaneck, Bergen County, man and a 32-year-old West New York, Hudson County, man.

The first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the state was announced Wednesday.

So far, more than 100,000 people worldwide have been infected and more than 3,400 have died.

Several schools throughout the state announced closings or early dismissals Monday to prepare for the the impact of the disease's spread.

Morris County's Mount Olive School District closed schools Monday and schools in Cranford will be closed next Monday, March 16, so teachers can prepare, NJ.com reported. Students in Sayreville and South Brunswick will have early dismissals Monday, and Warren Hills Regional School district plans to close Wednesday. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments