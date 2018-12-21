A multi-jurisdictional investigation into drug activity in the Northern Ocean County area resulted in the arrests of five individuals, according to news released Friday from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Xavier Nelson, 29, of Toms River, has been charged with: possession of heroin/fentanyl; possession and distribution of heroin/fentanyl over one half ounce; possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine under one half ounce with the intent to distribute; and distribution of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Nelson is in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.
Pilar Rosario, 23, of Lakewood, has been charged with: possession of heroin/fentanyl; possession and distribution of heroin/fentanyl under ounce with intent to distribute; and possession of marijuana.
Rosario was released from the Ocean County Jail pending a future court date, Billhimer said.
Shanice Reason, 26, of Toms River, has been charged with: possession of heroin and cocaine; possession of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine under one half ounce with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana.
Reason was released pending future court date, Billhimer said.
Domonique Swain, 22, of Toms River, has been charged with possession of marijuana. Swain was released pending a future court date, Billhimer said.
Asianna Marlow, 19, of Lakewood, has been charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute under one half ounce of heroin/fentanyl.
A warrant has been issued for Marlow, Billhimer said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marlow is being asked to contact the special operations group at 732-341-6150, Billhimer said.
This investigation identified three Ocean County residences, one in Toms River and two in Lakewood as being utilized by Nelson and others to store and distribute quantities of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, Billhimer said.
Detectives also identified two vehicles, a 2008 Black Chrysler Sebring and a 2008 Ford Edge as being utilized by this drug trafficking network to store and transport quantities of heroin and fentanyl, Billhimer said.
Based on the investigation, detectives obtained no-knock warrants for three residences and the vehicles, Billhimer said.
At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the no-knock warrants were executed at the residences. Detectives seized quantities of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, Billhimer said. Police also seized drug paraphernalia indicative of the packing and distribution of controlled dangerous substances.
Many departments and agencies collaborated in the investigation and arrest of the five defendants, including the Ocean County Prosecutor's Offices' narcotics strike force, high tech crimes unit and financial crime unit and the Toms River and Lakewood Township's street crimes units.
