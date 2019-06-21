Staff writer David Danzis talks about the petition to change Atlantic City's government. A petition drive to change the city’s government to a council-manager form is being led by Unite Here Local 54 President Bob McDevitt and aided by former state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey.
Five things you need to know about Atlantic City government petition
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
