Rep. Jeff Van Drew, anti-impeachment Democrat, poised to switch parties after personal plea from Tru

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., is pictured leaving a meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on Nov. 28, 2018. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Sarah L. Voisin

 Washington Post News Service

Five staff members of Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, resigned Sunday via a letter to Chief of Staff Allison Murphy.

"Sadly, Congressman Van Drew's decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office," the letter stated.

It was signed by Legislative Director Javier Gamboa, Communications Director Edward Kaczmarski, Scheduler Justin M. O'Leary, Press Secretary Mackenzie Lucas and Legislative Assistant Caroline Wood.

Van Drew has not confirmed he is switching from the Democratic to Republican party, but speculation is that an announcement is coming soon. National media reported on Saturday that Van Drew met with Trump on Friday and agreed to change parties, after New Jersey Democrats told him he must vote for impeachment or lose party support in his re-election bid in 2020.

Van Drew was one of two Democrats to vote against the impeachment inquiry and has said he would vote against impeachment in the House because it is too divisive to the country, wastes time that could be spent accomplishing goals, and voters should decide Trump's fate in the election next November.

The House is expected to hold a vote on impeachment Wednesday. 

The letter was reported Sunday evening by Politico and other national media outlets.

Murphy, who has worked for Van Drew for many years, is expected to stay in her position.

"We deeply respect Congressman Van Drew and are deeply disappointed by his decision," the letter said, but "we can no longer in good conscience continue in the Congressman's employ."

