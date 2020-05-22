The Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial committee and friends are planting more than 1,000 American flags over the Memorial Day weekend to honor fallen veterans. The “Field of Flags” will be presented on the lawn, adjacent to the memorial at Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk, according to a news release. Participants started planting the flags Thursday and will continue to do so through Tuesday.
Flags honor fallen veterans at Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial
