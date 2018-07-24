The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flash flood watch for Ocean County. The watch is in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Our "atmospheric river" of air will peak on Wednesday. Periods of rain are expected throughout the day, though it is not a washout. Torrential downpours of 1 to 2 inch per hour rates are expected at times. The rain should mainly come between 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, with isolated showers/storms afterwards into Thursday morning. 

Excessive rainfall within a short period of time can lead to rapidly rising water and cause small stream and creek flooding. In addition, ponding of roadways are likely in hard-hit areas during this time, with road closures not ruled out. 

The rain this week has mainly stayed in Maryland and Pennsylvania. This is the cause for Hersheypark to be shut down on Monday.

