The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flash flood watch for Ocean County. The watch is in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Our "atmospheric river" of air will peak on Wednesday. Periods of rain are expected throughout the day, though it is not a washout. Torrential downpours of 1 to 2 inch per hour rates are expected at times. The rain should mainly come between 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, with isolated showers/storms afterwards into Thursday morning.
Join The Press of Atlantic City on Facebook Live as Meteorologist Joe Martucci gives remarks…
Excessive rainfall within a short period of time can lead to rapidly rising water and cause small stream and creek flooding. In addition, ponding of roadways are likely in hard-hit areas during this time, with road closures not ruled out.
There are many different types of flooding products put out by the National Weather Service.…
The rain this week has mainly stayed in Maryland and Pennsylvania. This is the cause for Hersheypark to be shut down on Monday.
Two feet will carry away most of our cars. However, the impacts from rushing water start far…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.