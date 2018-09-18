5:45 p.m.: A flash flood warning for parts of Atlantic County, while a flood advisory is in effect for much of the shore as a result of the expected tropical downpours.
September 18, 2018
While it started as a loosely organized line, a strong line of storms are rumbling through the southeastern corner of the state on Tuesday afternoon. Lightning and torrential downpours have made driving difficult at times and outdoor after school activities hard to achieve.
The hardest hit area has been from Mays Landing to Longport to Brigantine to Galloway. This is where a flash flood warning is in effect. Here, rainfall rats of 1 to 2 inches per hour have created areas of roadway flooding and streams and creeks that can rise above their banks. The flash flood warning expires at 8:15 p.m., though it may end earlier if conditions warrant.
Meanwhile, southern Ocean County, and an area generally east of the Parkway in Atlantic and Cape May counties are under a flood advisory. Rainfall rates have not been as significant here. Still, though, the risk for a few flooded roadways is likely into the evening. The flood advisory expires at 8:45 p.m.
The rain is not over just yet, either. The line that prompted the flash flood warning will depart around 6:15 p.m. However, showers and storms will continue until 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., ending first in places like Shiloh and Hammonton and then rolling off the shore. Additional heavy downpours are in a few of these cells, so the flooding threat may continue.
5:00 p.m. update: You can see my 7-day forecast, which includes much drier weather, below.
4:45 p.m. update: Lightning in Ocean and Atlantic Counties. It'll reach all of the shore towns by around 5 p.m.
This line is almost at the same angle as the shore. *Lots* is lightning are in Ocean and Atlantic Counties. It'll reach all of the shore towns by ~5PM. #NJwx @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/tLdQWYvjPS— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 18, 2018
Route 30, the ACE and Route 40 is not the place to be on right now going into / out of A.C. this is probably 1"/hr stuff. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/flsvCBFZzS— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 18, 2018
1:30 p.m. update: The line of showers and storms are ready to pass through. They will come right on schedule, too (2 -4 p.m.). It's dumping heavy rain, flash flood alerts are out with this. However, we have a few pop-up cells ahead of it. That can cut off some of the juice for the line of storm as it passes through.
The last bits of Tropical Depression Florence will make its last U.S. stop in the region Tuesday. With it, comes the risk for spots of flooded roadways and strong thunderstorms.
Tuesday will not be a washout. In fact, until early Tuesday afternoon, it will be dry for many, as a warm front stays to the north. However, a very soupy airmass in place. This is Florence, the same storm that has dumped 30 plus inches of rain in parts of eastern North Carolina.
So, the risk for roadway flooding will be there. Precipitable water (PWAT) levels, a measure of how much moisture is in the atmosphere, will be much above average through Tuesday night. Anything above 1.50 inches, shaded in purple in the map below, indicated that torrential downpours are possible. Any value above 2.00, shaded in pink, makes it likely in thunderstorms.
In fact, at the weather balloon launch site in Wallops Island, Virginia, the closest site to South Jersey, PWAT values Monday morning were near the daily record highs for the date!
If you see flooded water on a roadway, turn around, don't drown!
The start time for the thunderstorms will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., from the I-95 corridor to the shore. During this time, a 45-65 mph damaging wind gust is not ruled out. A wind gust this strong is enough to sway large trees and break off tree limbs. A few shingles can be torn off of roofs as well. Again, most places will be fine, but it is something to be considered.
