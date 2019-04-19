With driving rains and tropical downpours expected, the National Weather Service has extended the area of the flash flood watch. All of South Jersey is now included Friday and Saturday.
The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. on Saturday. A flash flood watch is different than a coastal flood watch. Flash flooding indicates the potential for roadways and small streams to flood.
In general, between a half inch to an inch of rainfall will be expected during this time. However, many areas of one to two inch amounts will be likely in embedded thunderstorms.
The potential for a shower or a storm exists after 2 p.m. Friday. However, the main threat will be between 1 to 6 a.m. on Saturday. Here, a line of thunderstorms threaten to pass through. Severe weather will be possible, with damaging winds the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of South Jersey in a level 1 of 5 risk (marginal), with those south of Cape May Court House and Stone Harbor in a level 2 of 5 risk.
This is a developing story.
