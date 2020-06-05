For the third day in a row, strong to severe storms will threaten. For the first time this week, though, a heightened risk for flooding prompted the National Weather Service to issue at flash flood watch Friday.
The watch, in effect for Cumberland, Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties in the region, will be in place from 2 p.m. Friday, until midnight.
Poor drainage, stream and creek flooding will threaten in thunderstorms that will develop. While the watch begins at 2 p.m., the flash flood threat will be between 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. A storm may move through beforehand, though.
With dew points near a sticky 70 degrees and another day of southerly winds tapping into a tropical air mass, thunderstorms will be able to bring 2 to 3 inch per hour rates. Unlikely storms Wednesday and Thursday, storms will be slower to move. This increasing the risk of flooding if you are caught in a storm.
The highest potential for flooding will be in western Atlantic and western Cumberland counties. Storms will focus near the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, as a frontal system sits nearby. Similar to Wednesday's derecho and Thursday night, Cape May County is unlikely to see many storms, if any at all. They are specifically excluded from the flash flood watch.
Some residents of South Jersey were reintroduced to the word derecho Wednesday. While the da…
There is a risk for severe weather Friday night, too. Damaging winds will not be ruled out in any thunderstorms. However, the risk will be lower than the previous two days. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed the region in a level 1 of 5 threat, a marginal risk.
Unrelated to the storms, minor flood stage coastal flooding will also be possible with the evening high tide. The higher than usual tides are thanks to the full, Strawberry moon, which occurs Friday. That being said, rainfall can exaggerate issues.
