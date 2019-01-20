A driving, heavy rain will end Sunday, but sheets of ice will be possible with a flash freeze.
Then, there will be some good news for the super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse Sunday night.
Heavy rain will continue through the morning, along with strong winds. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph from the south will be likely with the rain. Gusts will be in the 30s for the mainland, and the 40s for the shore. This will be enough to topple over lawn furniture and garbage cans. In addition, any embedded torrential downpours or even a thunderstorm could push gusts to near 60 mph. That would bring power outages.
In addition, Sunday morning will bring coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory will be in effect from to 11 a.m. Widespread minor flood stage will be around, with possible localized minor flood stage.
Move your cars if necessary. The first block or two of bayside roadways may be under water. If you see flood water, do not drive or ride through it. Not only do you not know how deep the water will be, but it will be salt water, which corrodes.
The rain will come to an end between 10 a.m. and noon. In all, between 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall, with the most toward I-95. Then, the race will be on to treat roadways before the flash freeze.
It does look like sub-32-degree temperatures will occur between 2 p.m. in places like Stow Creek and Hopewell, to 6 p.m. at the shore. That will give four to six hours to treat surfaces. The gusty northwest winds will help to dry out, too. One thing I want to stress is to look at the type of salt you will use. Most rock salts are only effective down to 20 degrees. We will have a low temperature in the upper single digits on the mainland Sunday night (mid-teens at the shore). There are other types of solutions to buy, though.
Speaking of Sunday night, how about our lunar eclipse? According to our very own Fred Schaaf, between 11:41 p.m. Sunday and 12:44 a.m. Monday we will be in a total lunar eclipse. Now, it does look like we will have some clear sky, but it will not be completely so. Instead, expect a partly cloudy sky that will have the shades of red from the lunar eclipse popping in an out. If you want to view it, bundle up. Wool socks, hats, coats and gloves will be needed. Or, enjoy it from the warmth of your own car or house!
