For southeast Jersey, the biggest impact of a storm may not be what happens during one but after it.
One to two inches of rain will fall between Saturday evening and Sunday mid-day in the region, with a brief shot of sleet and snow on the front and back ends for those west of the Garden State Parkway.
An ample supply of water on roads and walkways combined with plummeting temperatures Sunday will cause a "flash freeze" in South Jersey, turning untreated surfaces into sheets of ice quickly. Area public works crews are monitoring the situation closely.
"If the storm plays out where we do get mostly rain, then a major temperature drop before the roads have a chance to dry out, DPW may need to put an application of salt down at the opportune time," Linda Gilmore, public information officer for Atlantic County, said of the county crew.
Well before winter, when the beaches bustle with activity and the boats buzz around the bays…
Similar to a flash flood, a flash freeze happens quickly.
"In a flash freeze, you don’t have any time to react. Whatever moisture is there will ice up," said Mark Guglielmi, director of public works for Vineland.
The ideal conditions for a flash freeze involve a steep drop in temperatures below freezing, with light winds over a short period of time. Sunday will start out near 50 degrees around sunrise. By the time the rain exits midday Sunday, temperatures will already be in the mid 30s. Temperatures will fall below freezing by midafternoon on the mainland and sunset at the shore.
Gilmore says it will be a waiting game to salt county roads.
"Any brine that is applied may be washed away, so at this time we are not planning to do so," she said.
The potential for mixing on the back end of the system adds to the concern.
“We’ll wait until it changes over (to rain) to start brining. If there is slush, we need to get that off," Guglielmi said.
Flash freezes do not happen as often as flash floods. It takes a specific storm track to have both a system end as mainly rain and crashing temperatures behind it. In this situation, a low-pressure system needs to ride along a very strong boundary that lines up to the west of South Jersey. This allows warm air to stay in place for the duration of the event. Then, when the boundary shifts east, arctic air can rush in.
"Back in 2002, we had an issue. We had to chisel it off the next couple of days,” Gugliemi said.
This time, Gugliemi is ready for the race against time.
“We’ll salt and probably mix some sand in it to give (more traction)," he said.
This time, though, time will be on their side.
“With the holiday, there won’t be a lot of stuff (traffic)," Gugliemi said.
Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties will be under another Code Blue alert, intended t…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.