storm

{span}Masudur Rahman walked through a flooded California and Fairmount Avenues to get to his car.{/span}

 CRAIG MATTHEWS /Staff Photographer

9:00 a.m. update: The rain and thunderstorms are over. As a result, the flood advisory has been cancelled. An area of rain will be moving into South Jersey around 9:30 a.m. However, this is of the light to moderate variety, and should not cause any issues.

Heavy rain from early Monday's thunderstorms, as well as continuing rain after the storms passed has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory.

The urban and small stream flood advisory, in effect for all of South Jersey, will be in effect until 8 a.m. on Monday. Between a half to one inch of rain has fallen throughout the region, most in a short amount of time. 0.18 inches of rain fell near Egg Harbor Township in 5-minutes around the 5 a.m. hour. No coastal flooding will occur with this. 

Flood Advisory

A flood advisory will be in effect for the areas shaded in green until 8 a.m. on Monday. Rainfall totals through 6:30 a.m. are shown. 

As of 6:30 a.m., the Absecon Creek is Absecon is in minor flood stage. Water look to keep rising into the morning hours. Flooding begins on the White Horse Pike in Absecon in minor flood stage. Shore Road and New Road in Absecon may see water as well.

Absecon Water Levels

As of 6:40 a.m., Absecon Creek in Absecon was in minor flood stage. Flooding Monday morning has been caused by the rainfall, not by the tides. 

Give yourself extra time on the roads for the Monday morning commute. While rain ends by 7:30 a.m., issues can linger beyond when the rain stops. 

Lingering power outages will be present through the morning. In addition, a wind advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday as the cold front leaves the coast. 

Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments