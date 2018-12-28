A flood watch will be in effect for Cumberland, Atlantic and Ocean counties for much of the day on Friday. 

The flood watch, issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, will go into effect at 5 a.m. on Friday and end in the evening.

Urban and poor drainage flooding will be of the most concern during this time. Rainfall rates of 1 inch per hour, which will be possible at times on Friday, would yield slick commuting and extra navigation. However, widespread road flooding will not be an issue.

River flooding will be of a lesser concern, but still one to watch. Streamflows on area rivers are running higher than normal. With 1 to 1.5 inches of widespread rain expected, very localized issues will be likely.  

+2 
NJ Flooding

The watch corresponds with the timing of the heaviest rain. Rain showers will begin between 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. A steady rain will then begin around 5 a.m. It will soak South Jersey throughout all of the daytime hours, with a thunderstorm not ruled out in the afternoon. Rain will then end between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

It is important to note that this coastal flooding will not be an issue with this storm system. Advisories, watches and warnings for them are issued with a "coastal flooding" beforehand. While winds will be southeasterly, it will only be so until Friday morning. In addition, we are near a quarter moon, which brings lower tides. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

