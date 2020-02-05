Roadway and low lying area flooding will be likely Thursday and Friday as rounds of heavy rain move through.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area.
The watch, in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, is in effect for all of South Jersey. Rain will begin 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. However, this will be light, scattered and largely inconsequential.
The heavier rain will push in toward midnight. Expect a driving rain until around sunrise. Then, a warm front will lift north and put the region in the warm sector, which brings milder and drier conditions. Temperatures will spike up into the 50s during the morning, with scattered showers and fog present.
After about 1 p.m. Thursday or so, two waves of low pressure will ride along the front which will be draped along the state. Heavy rain will develop, with fog continuing, mainly along the shores. A soaking rain will be around throughout the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Between 4 and 7 a.m. Friday, the steady rain will end. However, the rain will not be over yet.
An upper level disturbance will push a band of precipitation from Pennsylvania into the area. It will weaken as it moves through, but chilly showers will be expected from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a strong northwesterly wind.
Rainfall totals will be highest east of the New Jersey Turnpike, especially along the coat. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will be likely from the Thursday and Friday deluges. The last time Atlantic City International Airport reported more than 2 inches in a day was July 11, at 2.55 inches. That will be possible again Thursday.
Coastal flooding will be expected during the morning high tides Thursday (roughly 4:30 to 6 a.m.) and Friday (roughly 5:30 to 7 a.m.). Flood stage will barely be minor, meaning no impacts to homes or structures. Do be prepared for brief road closures during this time, or having to move your car a block or two in susceptible spots.
Take in any loose objects and lawn furniture for Friday. Northwest winds will be strong, sustaining around 20 mph, with even 30 mph sustained readings as the shore. Gusts will be 35-45 mph.
Relief will come for the weekend in the form of a dry Saturday. A partly sunny sky and highs in the low 40s will be the case. However, more precipitation will be on the way Sunday, potentially with a little wintry weather.
