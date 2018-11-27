Excessive rainfall on Saturday coupled with the 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain on Monday has led to three flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service for South Jersey rivers on Tuesday.
Parts of the Maurice River, the Great Egg Harbor River, and the Mullica River will all see some river flooding on Tuesday. Residents in Atlantic and Cumberland Counties will be at risk for flooding issues as the water rises above their banks. Flood warnings have been issued for each of three waterways. Here is a breakdown of what to expect, river by river.
Maurice River
A flood warning will be in effect until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The river gauge near Norma continues to be in minor flood stage. Riverside roads and locations in Vineland, Millville, Downe, Commercial and Maurice River should be prepared for flooded roads and parklands. However, no danger to property will be expected.
This has a good possibility of being extended. As water levels should continue to stay in flood stage throughout the day. If the river gauge rises above 5 feet, first floor flooding in riverside homes near Vineland start to flood.
According to Floodsafety.com, flash flooding is the leading cause of weather related deaths …
Great Egg Harbor River
A flood warning will be in effect through 10:15 a.m. for Folsom.
Waters will just begin to rise above their banks on Tuesday again. Similar to the Maurice River, flooding could continue well into the day. Fortunately, impacts will be limited. As long as waters stay in minor flood stage (as it will be Tuesday morning), no damage to life or property will be expected.
Mullica River and West Branch Wading River
The Mullica River, which separates much of Atlantic from Burlington county, will be under a flood warning until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
As of 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, waters are in 'action' stage, just below flood levels. However, waters as the gauge near Batsto has risen and flooding will begin by 8 a.m.
The Mullica River has been influenced by the tides, as well. The coastal flooding on Monday backed up waters as they were unable to drain into the bays. This, in conjunction with recent rainfall, created the flooding issues.
Route 542 in Mullica Township will likely have water on it. Water will be present on nearby lawns and parklands.
Similar to the Maurice and Great Egg Harbor River, waters levels will likely outlast the flood warning.
Relief is in sight
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be dry days. A strong northwest breeze will carry the region through the week, likely making it the longest windy stretch since late July. The combination of the two will prevent additional water from moving into the rivers, while also reducing the water backup caused by coastal flooding in the bays that the rivers flow in to.
Friday will have isolated showers, but without much measurable rainfall. The next rain threat will not be until late in the weekend, when a coastal storm moves through.
