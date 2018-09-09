With 1 to as high as 2.5 inches of rain fallen over southeastern New Jersey over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the flood watch to include Cumberland and Atlantic counties. The alert is also expanded all the way through Tuesday at 6 a.m.
Excess rainfall and runoff can lead to rising water. Flooded streams and creek will threaten, in addition to ponding of roadways. This does not include the coastal flooding that is likely Sunday night and into Monday.
According to Floodsafety.com, flash flooding is the leading cause of weather related deaths …
The reason for the expansion of the flood watch has been that sheer amount of rain that has fallen. 1.34 inches of rain has fallen at Atlantic City International Airport. Greenwich, in Cumberland County has been the winner of the weekend in terms of totals. 2.59 inches of rain have fallen there.
On Sunday, the rain has been light to moderate. However, the remnants of Gordon will lift through the Great Lakes states on Sunday night and into Monday. Then will push a warm front through the region, bringing the heaviest rain. Cape May County is not included in the flood watch. This is because it is furthest away from Gordon and have a lower likelihood for soaking rains. Here is a timeline for what to expect until the end of the flood watch.
Two feet of water will carry away most cars. However, the impact from rushing water starts i…
Through 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Light to moderate times rain. It will be wind driven at times.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until early Monday morning - Periods of heavy rain, with rainfall rates 1 inch per hour at times. Generally a quarter to a half inch will fall.
After the Monday morning rush through the day on Monday - It will be more dry than not. Some sunshine is even possible through the day On Monday afternoon, we will watch for pop-up thunderstorms. The risk for a damaging wind gust is possible within any thunderstorm.
Monday night to Tuesday morning - Looking drier. However, as we get toward Tuesday morning, a cold front will move through, enhancing shower activity.
A flood watch is different than a flash flood watch. Flash flooding is a localized effect, typically taking place during a thunderstorm. A flood watch usually means a longer periods of heavy rainfall can lead to flooding in all aspects, typically in stream and creek. However, even major rivers can flood too. A flood watch does not mean that flooding is occurring, but that it has the potential too.
Thankfully, South Jersey has been drier than other portions of the state this summer. This has led to a drier ground, which will help. No rivers are in flood stage as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Again, this does not take into account the large surf and moderate to major coastal flooding expected on Sunday night and then additional flooding into Monday. Please see the article highlighting that below.
Coastal flooding will only intensify as South Jersey goes into Sunday evening. Therefore, a …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.