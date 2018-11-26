It will not just be the coastal flooding that will be a concern Monday. Streams and creeks run a higher than usual risk to flood with Monday's rainmaker and a flood watch is in effect until 1 a.m. on Tuesday as a result.
A steady, soaking rain will fall from around 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., from south to north across the region. Within this time, a half inch to an inch of rain will be expected.
Typically, rainfall amounts like this bring the "usual" ponding of roadways and poor drainage flooding (isolated). However, given the excessive rainfall seen on Saturday night, 2 to 4 inches fell across the state, streams and creeks will need to be watched for flooding. Leaves off the trees will only aggravate any problems.
Streams and creek flooding is dependent upon ground conditions, urbanization and rainfall totals. Ground conditions have been extremely wet, Atlantic City International Airport is currently at the top spot for most precipitation, year to date. With the rain on Monday, those stream and creeks in built up areas threaten to flood. Do note, though that the sandy soil of South Jersey makes flooding harder to occur than other regions in the state.
The heaviest rain will end between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
