Roadways began to flood Wednesday afternoon, as the fourth nor'easter of the year hits South Jersey. (March 21, 2018)

 LAUREN CARROLL Multimedia Reporter

It will not just be the coastal flooding that will be a concern Monday. Streams and creeks run a higher than usual risk to flood with Monday's rainmaker and a flood watch is in effect until 1 a.m. on Tuesday as a result.

A steady, soaking rain will fall from around 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., from south to north across the region. Within this time, a half inch to an inch of rain will be expected.

Flood Watch

A flood watch will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Tuesday for all of South Jersey. 

Typically, rainfall amounts like this bring the "usual" ponding of roadways and poor drainage flooding (isolated). However, given the excessive rainfall seen on Saturday night, 2 to 4 inches fell across the state, streams and creeks will need to be watched for flooding. Leaves off the trees will only aggravate any problems. 

Streams and creek flooding is dependent upon ground conditions, urbanization and rainfall totals. Ground conditions have been extremely wet, Atlantic City International Airport is currently at the top spot for most precipitation, year to date. With the rain on Monday, those stream and creeks in built up areas threaten to flood. Do note, though that the sandy soil of South Jersey makes flooding harder to occur than other regions in the state. 

While South Jersey does not have many large rivers. The ones with gauges on them are running above the 95th percentile, making it an easy trigger for flooding. 

The heaviest rain will end between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

