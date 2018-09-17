The last bits of Tropical Depression Florence will make one of its last U.S. stops in the region Monday and Tuesday. With it, comes the risk for spots of flooded roadways and strong thunderstorms. 

Most of Monday and Tuesday will not be washouts. In fact, from about midnight on Monday night to the mid-morning on Tuesday, it could very well be dry for some of the region, as a warm front lifts north. However, a very soupy airmass in place. This is Florence, the same storm that has dumped 30 plus inches of rain in parts of eastern North Carolina.  

So, the risk for roadway flooding will be there. Precipitable water (PWAT) levels, a measure of how much moisture is in the atmosphere, will be much above average through Tuesday night. Anything above 1.50 inches, shaded in purple in the map below, indicated that torrential downpours are possible. Any value above 2.00, shaded in pink, makes it likely in thunderstorms. 

+4 
Pivotal Weather.JPG

Image courtesy of Pivotal Weather. 

In fact, at the weather balloon launch site in Wallops Island, Virginia, the closest site to South Jersey, PWAT values Monday morning were near the daily record highs for the date!

+4 
Precipitable Water.JPG

The 8 a.m. weather balloon launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, showed a precipitable water (PWAT) value of 2.09. This is on the line for the average daily maximum PWAT for mid-September. Image courtesy of NOAA. 

If you see flooded water on a roadway, turn around, don't drown! 

+4 
Rain Timeline.JPG

On Tuesday afternoon, South Jersey will see thunderstorms develop in addition to the showers. During this time, a 45-65 mph damaging wind gust is not ruled out. A wind gust this strong is enough to sway large trees and break off tree limbs. A few shingles can be torn off of roofs as well. Again, most places will be fine, but it is something to be considered.

